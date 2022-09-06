TV actor Mouni Roy is all set to make her big debut in Bollywood with Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. The diva who never fails to astound her fans with her sartorial picks did it again! Amidst the hectic promotional schedule, Mouni attended her brother’s wedding in Madurai, Tamil Nadu in a gorgeous ivory chikankari lehenga. She dropped stunning pictures in her ethnic attire and captioned them, “Photos by पति देव.”Also Read - Brahmastra Makers Lose Rs 1.50 Crore After Last Minute Cancellation of Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad: Report

Mouni Roy was dressed in a stunning ivory lehenga ensemble that she picked up from The Clothing Rack by Divya. The sleeveless blouse in Mouni Roy’s lehenga ensemble has an elaborate Chikankari design and sequin embroidery. It also has a cropped hem and a large U-neckline. She donned a blouse along with an ivory-coloured floor-grazing lehenga embellished with Gota Patti work, sequins, and Chikankari embroidery, as well as a layered heavy ghera. Mouni finished off her traditional look by wrapping a white dupatta. Her dupatta featured gold floral motifs, decorations, and Patti borders with tassels. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva Fights Evil Forces in New Pre-Release Promo - Watch

Mouni Roy Looks Gorgeous in Ivory Lehenga:



She added a pop of colour with a gold choker necklace along with the green stones, matching maang tika and heavy earrings. She also carried an ivory-coloured potli bag with her. The TV actor did her hair and makeup on her own.

Mouni Roy Makes Heads Turn in Ivory Lehenga

Fans swooned over Mouni’s ethnic look. They dropped heart and fire emojis on her Instagram post. Many friends from the industry also reacted to her pictures. Actor Sonal Chauhan wrote, “Omg. The Second Picture,” along with heart eye emojis. Drashti Dhami wrote, “Soooooooo,” along with heart eye emojis.

What did you think about Mouni Roy’s look? Let us know!