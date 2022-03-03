Mouni Roy is back and how! After marrying her beau Suraj Nambiar in an intimate wedding ceremony, Mouni returns as a judge of the reality TV show DID Li’l Masters. Mouni flaunts her sartorial side in the sets of the dance show that will premiere on March 12. Her latest picture on yellow saree will leave you gasping for air.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty is Giving us Major Cinderella Vibes in Rs 1.7 Lakh Silver Gown: Yay or Nay?

Taking it to Instagram, Mouni uploaded a series of chic pictures. The caption read,” It’s not what you look at matters, it’s what you see…” For the photoshoot, she wore a yellow chiffon saree. The ensemble belongs to the house of designer Neetu Lulla. Adding more jazz to it, Mouni also performed on Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Also Read - Suhana Khan is a Vision in White Chikankari Lehenga by Manish Malhotra, You Like?

Check Out The Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

For the photoshoot, Mouni chose a sunshine yellow coloured wrinkle chiffon saree which had embellished transparent sequin borders in different shades of yellow and ruffled edges. She wrapped the six yard saree in a traditional draping style. She wore a sleeveless matching bright yellow blouse with a plunging wide u neckline, backless and bodycon silhouette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The ensemble is available on the official website of Neeta Lulla’s. The saree is called Sunglow – Mehr Saree sets and costs Rs 84,000.

She decided to go a funky hairstyle to set the temperature soaring high. She tied her hair locks in a sleeked back braid with studded hair ties. For accessories, she wore statement earrings and rings. For makeup, she chose dewy skin, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, heavy mascara, sharp contouring and nude lip shade.

What do you think of Mouni’s attire?