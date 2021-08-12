Mouni Roy in Bottle Green Lehenga Worth Rs 2,25,000 is Beautiful Beyond Words

Actor Mouni Roy once again left fashion police gasping as the Naagin star dropped gorgeous pictures of herself wearing the most stunning lehenga. Mouni enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she often treats her fans with the most majestic pictures of her gorgeous self in beautiful outfits. The actor effortlessly pulled off stunning looks in a bottle green lehenga from the shelves of Torani.Also Read - Neha Dhupia Sets Gorgeous Maternity Style in Rs 24,000 Kaftan Dress

Mouni’s sea-green lehenga featured hand and machine embroidery. The organza and net lehenga is beautiful and is perfect for your best friend’s wedding ceremony or your own wedding. The blouse featured a sweetheart neckline and sheer detailing. Mouni accessorised her look with a matching green necklace from The House of MBj. She was styled by Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Performs Ardhamatsyendra Asana That Makes Her Glow Like a Diva, Have You Tried It Yet?

For the glam, Mouni opted for a pigtail, which made her stand out even more. Contoured cheeks, pink eyeshadow, dewy base, eyebrows on fleek, mascara and a dash of lipstick completed her look. Along with her picture, Mouni wrote, “What do you hold close to your heart…..?”, in another post, she wrote, “Magic exists. Who can doubt it, when there are rainbows and wildflowers, the music of the wind and the silence of the stars? It is such simple yet such extraordinary lives we live….” (sic) Also Read - Kareena Kapoor's Skincare Tips: Almond Oil, 3 Litres of Water Daily, Yoga, And There You go!

Check out Mouni Roy’s pictures here:

What is the price of Mouni’s bottle green lehenga?

If you wish to add this beautiful lehenga to your wardrobe, then the price might leave you stunned and amazed. “SABZ MEHREEN PAASA LEHNEGA SET” from the shelves of Torani is worth Rs 2,25,000 and is available online for buying too.

On the work front, Mouni will be next seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

What are your thoughts on Mouni’s look?