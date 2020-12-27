Mouni Roy is one again in the limelight for her sartorial pick. The diva recently posted a series of her latest pictures in a unique and stunning attire. She is oozing oomph in this beautiful dress that looks like clouds and makes our sizzling diva look like an angel who has just landed from the sky. Also Read - Spotted! Mallika Sherawat, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Mouni Roy Papped in Mumbai on Dec 16

Her fairytale pictures sitting in a car are making headlines for all the right reasons. She has captioned her pictures, The sky was all enough for her, coz she was a cloud Walker, amidst the gorgeous chaos of literature, sun & all the other weathers…..” Well, we agree with her after gazing deep at her mesmerizing look in Annu Patel’s creation. Have a look at her for yourself below: Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Mesmerising In A Ivory Embellished Lehenga Worth Rs 42,000, See PICS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni is donning a cloud gown with exaggerated silhouettes from The Folktale collection. She was styled by Nidhi Kurda Khurana and Anuradha Khurana. The ‘Gold’ actor enhanced her captivating look with kohled eyes a and dap of nude lipstick. She kept her wavy hair open and completed her look with a pair of black boots.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Brahamastra, alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will be playing a negative role in the movie.