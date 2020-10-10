Actor Mouni Roy who was holidaying in the Maldives for her birthday bash is back in the millennium city. But it seems Mouni is still a little hungover from her fun-filled birthday bash. The actor treated her fans on social media with a stunning set of pictures. Mouni in a flowy zebra print maxi dress is a sight to behold. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu’s Vacation Pictures With Sisters in Maldives Will Make You Feel Jealous

The actor sported this cutout flowy maxi dress on her birthday, she looked exotic. We are surely taking some fashion and style inspiration from the bong beauty. Readers take some fashion inspiration from Mouni Roy for your next beach vacation. Also Read - Soha Ali Khan Gives Her Vote of Approval to Kaftans, Oozes Weekend Vibes in Pastel Pink Floral Ensemble



This is not the first time Mouni has given us fashion goals. she shared a few holiday pictures of herself in the most comfortable clothes you can imagine. She was looking stylish in a deep blue and white printed co-ord ensemble. She was flaunting this look effortlessly.

Be it a maxi dress, a little black dress, or a saree, Mouni can nail every look with sass and how! Recently, the actor posted a bunch of her pictures in a little black dress. Mouni captioned the series of pictures, “LIFE S BEST WHEN LIFE IS SIMPLE🖤” (sic). She looked casual and chic in the simple off-shoulder black mini dress with exaggerated sleeves.



So, which one is your favourite look of Mouni Roy?