Actor Mouni Roy has an effortless demeanor, she can pull off any style with elan. Be it a bodycon dress, a traditional saree, or a ravishing gown, Mouni knows how to do fashion right. The actor who enjoys a massive fan following on social media yet again treated her fans with gorgeous pictures of herself. Wearing a black cotton silk kurta and pants, Mouni is giving us major ethnic goals. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela’s Rs 70 Lakh Bracelets Are Making us Laugh at Our Bank Accounts

The actor for her new photoshoot opted to wear designer Shruti Bhayana’s black silk kurta and pants which had chikankari work and lace detailing. She paired it with a gorgeous looking dupatta. The suit set also had floral motifs embellished on it. Mouni looks ethereal as she went for traditional jhumkas, which was made with black and white cloth. Subtle makeup and straight hair completed her look. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor is Bewitching in Black Velvet Gown, Fans Say, ‘Apni Shraddha Bigad Rahi Hai’

Mouni posed with Sheuli (night-flowering jasmine) in a gorgeous location. She looks breathtaking. She captioned the pictures, “SHEULI 🤍” (sic) Also Read - Nora Fatehi's Rs 3 Lakh Bag Goes Perfectly With Her Chic Airport Look, See Pics

Check out the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



Mouni’s easy breezy outfit is stunning and can be a great addition to your wardrobe. If you loved Mouni’s traditional outfit, then you are in luck. It is worth Rs 8,500 and is available on the Style Kingdom website for buying.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Brahamastra, alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will be playing a negative role.

What do you think of Mouni’s traditional outfit? Tell us in the comments below.