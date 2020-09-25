Actor Mouni Roy in her latest Instagram post proved that a classic Little Black Dress can never go wrong when it comes to strutting. The little black dress trend was started back in 1926 by Coco Chanel and it remains a quintessential in every girl’s wardrobe even today. Also Read - Here’s How Your Skin and Hair Are Getting Impacted Due to Anxiety, Read On

Mouni captioned the series of pictures, "LIFE S BEST WHEN LIFE IS SIMPLE🖤" (sic). She looked casual and chic in the simple off-shoulder black mini dress with exaggerated sleeves.

Mouni is known for fashion choices and she hardly goes wrong with it. From wearing a classic polka dot maxi dress or posing in a white ruffled top to wearing a simple white Chikankari salwar kameez she looks gorgeous in whatever she dons.

Coming back to LBD, the trend never went out of style. Our Bollywood divas have been rocking them for a long time. From actor Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, to Ananya Panday, love this versatile and classic trend. Check out their style and take inspiration for your next outing.