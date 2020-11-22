Mouni Roy is one of the talented actors in B-town who is also known for her fashion choices. She always impresses the fashion police with her striking pictures in stunning outfits. Recently, Mouni Roy treated her fans with her drool-worth pictures on Instagram. The diva was wearing a stunning monochrome dress and was looking breathtaking in it. Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Mesmerising In Rs 35K Dreamy Floral Lehenga By Brand Picchika, See PICS

If you are Mouni Roy’s ardent follower, you must be aware of her love for pastel-coloured outfits. This time, for a change, she has tried a black and white floor-sweeping gown. This off-shoulder pleated silk gown is from the label Bloomingdales. It features a V-neckline, pleated skirt with a center slit, and pockets on either side of the ensemble.

To enhance her overall look, Mouni Roy accessorised herself with a bracelet and a ring. For some glam, she went with matte make-up, mascara-clad lashes, nude pink lipstick, smoky eyes, and nude pink lipstick. The B-town actor completed her sizzling avatar by keeping her hair middle-parted open.

She donned this outfit for a photoshoot in Dubai. If you loved her monochrome ensemble enough to buy it, you need Rs 69,658 in your wallet. Yes, you read that right. Here is where you can find the outfit.