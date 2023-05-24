Home

Mouni Roy Looks Like a Princess in Strapless Ivory Feather Gown With Plunging Neckline on Cannes Red Carpet

Mouni Roy made her red carpet debut at the ongoing 76th Cannes Film festival wearing a gorgeous ivory gown

Mouni Roy is one of the few Indian celebs to attend the ongoing film festival at French Riveria. After the Brahmastra actress made jaws drop in an eye catchy yellow gown, she is now making waves with her latest princess look at Cannes 2023. Mouni Roy made her dreamy debut in an exquisite strapless gown from the racks of Atelier Zuhra, complemented by her Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos and an exception of a neckpiece by Boucheron. She shared an elaborate Instagram post for her entire team for her mesmerising Cannes 2023 look.

Mouni Roy left the entire internet breathless in her strapless ivory gown. Her carpet outfit, which was fashioned by Maneka Harisinghani, has a plunging neckline. The gown came with a corseted bodice studded with sparkling diamantes, a voluminous skirt covered in white feathers, and a floor-sweeping train.

MOUNI ROY LOOKS LIKE A VISION TO BEHOLD IN IVORY GOWN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy’s caption read, “débutante 🕊️ On the Cannes red carpet tonight. I have the loveliest people to thank for… Firstly my @trishilagoculdas for having my back come ruin or rapture. My @manekaharisinghani for being my rock & being here with me constantly with me on rigorous video calls even without being here in person. Love love you. @thetyagiakshay you have shown me the kindness only the gods do. Merci @pankhuri313 @santu.misra for being the pillars here and leading the way. @shakeelbinafzal @wilsonballarin for being the sweetest kindest most patient 📸 buddies. ❤️ Georgi for the glam and for being the most graceful human being. It was a dream debut and I shall remember every second of it. Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly x.”

What are your thoughts on Mouni Roy’s dreamy look on the Canne red carpet?

