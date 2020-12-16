If you scroll through actor Mouni Roy’s Instagram, you will see that it’s full of stylish and fashionable outfits. Her love for all things fashionable is a known fact. She is a stunner in every sense and this time, for choreographer Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding, Mouni decided to make an ethnic statement by flaunting her toned midriff in ivory embellished lehenga and multicoloured choli. Also Read - Mukti Mohan-Bharti Singh’s Husband Haarsh’s Dance at Punit Pathak-Nidhi's Reception Goes Viral

She effortlessly slipped into a simple yet gorgeous ivory lehenga by designer duo Monika and Nidhi's label and she looked resplendent. She captioned her post, "Nacho naa Monobina 💃🏻"

Check out her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni shimmer chiffon ivory lehenga is a must-have for your wardrobe if you want to make a striking statement for a friend’s wedding. Her multi-coloured blouse featured golden sequins, intricate work, deep neckline and straps.

Mouni kept things subtle and opted for a heavy gold choker necklace, matching earrings and maang tikka. She kept her makeup simple by opting for pink lipstick, flushed cheeks, smokey eyes, highlighter, eyeliner and mascara-laden eyes.

If you loved Mouni’s lehenga and want to add it to your wardrobe, then you are in luck. The lehenga is on designer duo Monikaand Nidhi’s official website and is worth Rs 42,000. Check it out:

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Brahamastra, alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will be playing a negative role.