If you scroll through actor Mouni Roy’s Instagram, you will realise that her handle is the perfect place to take fashion inspiration from. The actor has been serving back to back ethnic and elegant looks and we are not complaining. Mouni recently treated her fans with stunning pictures of herself wearing a gorgeous chiffon lehenga with a hand-printed floral design by label Picchika worth Rs 35K. Also Read - Here’s How You Can Book Your Airbnb Stay At Shahrukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Delhi Home

Mouni knows how to nail any outfit effortlessly. If you are still clueless about what to wear for your friend’s wedding ceremony, then take a cue from Mouni’s floral lehenga. It is a perfect pick for a Mehendi function, a day wedding, or a sundowner function. Also Read - Khushi Kapoor Is A Head Turner In A Peacock Blue And Green Hue Lehenga By Anita Dongre Worth Rs 35K, See PICS

Mouni alongside her picture wrote, “A Girl who s perfectly charming to live with; but in a book!!!!😜”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni teamed up her look with a meenakari choker and a matching maang tikka from Golecha’s Jewels that goes perfectly with her look. The jewellery surely amped up the look even more.

Mouni’s floral lehenga is available for Rs 35,000 on Picchika’s website and it’s a steal!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni has been giving us major sartorial goals lately. She was the highlight of a Diwali bash wearing an ivory lehenga that featured golden zari work, she teamed it up with a tasseled blouse by Reeti Arneja.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



Take a cue from Mouni when in doubt!