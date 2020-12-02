Actor Mouni Roy is a head-turner. Her sartorial choices are all things stunning and sultry. For a recent gathering which looked like a close friend’s wedding, the actor was spotted wearing a deep red pre-stitched ruffle saree by Sanya Gulati. Mouni looked flawless and how! Also Read - Tips to Style Sneakers For Every Occasion

Mouni’s red pre-stitched ruffle saree was in georgette and organza fabric and she paired it with a tonal sequin, Resham, nalki, and tassels embroidered blouse. She teamed up her look with a diamond necklace, left her hair open, and opted for dewy makeup. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Stuns in Red Pantsuit Worth Rs 1,32,381 at Coolie No. 1 Trailer Launch - Yay or Nay?

She posted a slew of pictures, in another post Mouni can be seen posing with a friend in a pair of shades and a silver bag. Also Read - This Italian Brand Launches 'World's Most Expensive' Handbag Worth Over Rs 50 Crore, Know What's so Special About It

The actor wrote, “A saree girl forever❣️🎈” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In another post, Mouni wrote, “And just like that moments become memories…♥️🌟”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni’s stunning red saree by Sanya Gulati is for sure a showstopper. And it can be a perfect pick for the wedding season and you will be the highlight of the party. The saree is in fact worth Rs 30,000 and it comes in all sizes and is pre-stitched. It is available on Sanya Gulati’s website for buying too.

If you scroll through, Mouni’s Instagram account you can take fashion-inspo from her. For the Diwali celebrations, Mouni opted for a white lehenga by Reeti Arneja which had mirror works on it. Mouni looked graceful and fashionable. The lehenga is worth Rs 66,000 and featured multi-colour embroidery and embellishments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni has been in the film and television industry for many years now. Her acting skills as well as fashion skills are highly appreciated. On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.