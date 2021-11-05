Mouni Roy never leaves a single chance to ooze her oomph. From chic dresses to ethnic wears, she aces all her attires like a pro. On the eve of Diwali, she wore a gorgeous maroon hand painted saree with a spaghetti styled blouse.Also Read - Video: Father, Son Dead on Spot as Firecracker-laden Scooter Bursts Into Flames in Puducherry

Check out the Instagram Post Here:

For this occasion, she wore a pre-pleated ruffled saree from the shelves of Prints by Radhika on Diwali 2021. Along with the saree, Mouni chose a spaghetti-strapped blouse, statement earring and kohl-smeared eyes.

Her saree is a chiffon silk material with crepe lining, embroidered with semi-precious beads, sequence, sequence, cutdana, resham and pearl. Along with this, she wore a spaghetti-strapped backless blouse adorned with beaded tassels and a square neckline. The bralette-styled top also had hand embroidery.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. This ensemble is worth Rs 35,000 and is available on the official website.

Mouni finished her look with a gold choker necklace, rings and chandelier earrings. For makeup, she chose a mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, smoky eye shadow, glowing skin and kohl-smeared eyes. She has always been devout to minimalism.

What do you think of Mouni’s looks?