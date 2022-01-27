Actor Mouni Roy is officially married to her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. The pre-wedding festivities began yesterday and mouni’s first pictures as a South Indian bride is out. The picture of the bride was shared by singer Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros. Mouni can be seen happily posing with Manmeet. The actor wore a white saree which featured red and gold embroidery and she teamed it with a contrasting red blouse.Also Read - Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Are Man And Wife, See Pics From South Indian Wedding Here

Mouni went the traditional route for jewellery. She opted for traditional south Indian jewellery for the wedding. The Naagin actor picked statement temple jewellery to complement her silk sari. She was seen wearing a kanti-style necklace featuring an eye-catching gold pendant, matching jhumkas, kadas and a mathapati. She topped it up with subtle makeup and gajra in her hair. Mouni looks resplendent. Also Read - Mouni Roy in Red Suit, Suraj Nambiar in White Kurta, This Mushy Picture Speaks Volumes of Love

Along with picture, Manmeet wrote, “The south Indian bride @imouniroy @nambiar13 #bride #wedding #sister #love.” Also Read - Mouni Roy - Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Couple to Marry As Per Malayali And Bengali Rituals

Check out Mouni’s picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manmeet Singh (@meet_bros_manmeet)

Many fan accounts of Mouni shared pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony. The groom, Suraj wore a beige kurta and white dhoti, complementing Mouni. Pictures from the varmala ceremony has also surfaced on the internet.

Check out the photos and videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Page | Series® (@indian_entertainment_daily)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mouni_Roy 🤩🤩 (@imouniroy76)

Actor Arjun Bijlani also shared the picture of the bride and groom. He captioned the post, “Mr and Mrs Nambiar!!.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)



Many celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Arjun Bijlani are in Goa to attend Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding. Mouni and Suraj will also get married according to Bengali rituals during the day. Mouni, last night shared a lovey dovey post with Suraj and captioned it, “Everything #HariOm. Om Namah Shivay.”