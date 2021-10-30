Mouni Roy is known for spilling the sass and fashion truth bombs. She has constantly kept her fans updated with her quirky fashion choices and latest photoshoot. This time too, she has amazed her fans with her sartorial fashion choice.Also Read - Mouni Roy Enters Weekend in a Perfectly Bling Black Short Dress Worth Rs 82K – A Hit Or A Miss?

Taking it to Instagram, Mouni uploaded pictures in her monochrome co-ord set. The caption read, “Quick successions of busy nothings…” with a hashtag # GibberishIsMySuperpower Also Read - Sara Ali Khan's Sexy Sharara is Perfect For Your Diwali Party - Can You Guess The Price?

Check out Her Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's New Haircut Has Split The Internet. What's Your Take?

Her outfit was from the shelves of famous designer Bloni. Her minimal fashion choices never fail to set the internet on fire. For this occasion, Mouni wore a classic bralette. It was a handcrafted plisse bralette with faux leather details. For her pencil skirt, she chose a charmeuse satin pencil skirt. It was handcrafted with engineered organic tie-dye method with traditional sewing techniques at the Bloni atelier.

Wondering about the price of this outfit? We have you covered. Mouni’s bralette and skirt cost Rs 9,200 and Rs 10,800 respectively. These are available on the official website. Check them out:

Amisha Jain and Simran Kabra, celebrity fashion stylists, styled Mouni. Albert, make up artist and Queensly Chettiar, hairstylist, assisted Mouni.

Mouni is an ardent lover of minimal fashion. She completed her look with her long straight hair open that fell around her shoulders. For makeup, she chose dark eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, kohl smeared eyes, contoured face and nude lipstick.

What do you think of Mouni’s attire?