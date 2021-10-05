Mouni Roy is a fashion game-changer. Her recent photoshoots are jaw-dropping. Her fashion choices are exquisite and she can ace any attire like a pro. From the dress to distressed jeans to saree, Mouni has never failed to amaze the audience with her fashion choices.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Mouni Roy Sets Temperature Soaring With Her 'Raat Ka Nasha' Performance | Watch

Her social media handle is filled with snippets and sneak peeks of her photoshoot. Her recent Instagram post is a treat to the eyes. Mouni wore a gold metallic saree with her hair open and minimal makeup. Her caption reads," Embrace the glorious mess you are..!!!!"

Check out the Instagram Post Here:

The polysatin saree has intricate embroidery and is embellished. Designed by Dilnaz Karbhary and styled by Maneka Hari Singhani, Mouni looks like a vision.

For the saree, she chose a sleeveless blouse that matched with the intricate designs of the saree. She left her tresses open to give a chic and ravishing look.

Wondering the price of this ensemble? We have you covered. You can get your hands on this beautiful saree on the official website. The price of this beautiful saree is Rs 1,81,300.

Mouni Roy is the epitome of grace. Her every photoshoot has left her fans stunned and marvelled. This saree is perfect for festive wear. Name any occasion and this saree can your perfect wardrobe handy friend.

Her minimalism has left her fans bereft of words. With nothing extra and nothing less, she managed to pull off minimalism like a pro. With hair open and no heavy make-up, we should take notes on how to pull off attire this efficiently and with elegance.

What do you think of Mouni’s outfit?