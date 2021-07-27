Actor Mouni Roy leaves no chance to beat Tuesday blues! She has been all over the internet with her HOT photos. Yes, really hot and sizzling snaps. The recent pics of Mouni Roy are seen in a sexy, shimmery, blingy saree. The shade of this gorgeous saree looks black, but in reality, Mouni is wearing a bottle green color saree. Mouni Roy looks hot and sexy in Kalki Fashions’ ready pleated saree in striped sequins fabric and a sleeveless velvet blouse with a front cut out. It’s light and fuss-free with a hint of shine! With the festive season around the corner, you might be searching for that glamorous traditional outfit that can grab you tons of compliments. Your search should end here as this saree is a must-have. Right, ladies?Also Read - Mandira Bedi Remembers Husband Raj Kaushal In Latest Post, Mouni Roy Sends Love And Support Too

Mouni Roy’s sequin shimmery sexy saree is all you need to slay the night because a little bit of bling is what you need this festive season. We are head over heels in love with this saree. It is priced at Rs 17,940. The diva paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse in velvet with a front cut-out. The blouse is crafted with a sweetheart neckline and side zip closure. Also Read - Mouni Roy Shares A Picture From Raj Kaushal's Prayer Meet | Check Here

The Gold actor decided to accessorize her look with a thin neck chain with a statement pendant. She chose to go with smokey eyes and nude lips to look seductive because if you can’t sizzle with glammed-up blended-out eyeshadow now, then when? Also Read - Mandira Bedi’s Best Friend Mouni Roy Visits Raj Kaushal’s House to Pay Respect- Watch

Take a look at the photos of Mouni Roy in an oh-so-hot saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

This is not the first time Mouni Roy decided to treat her fans to the hot traditional look. The actor keeps sharing her love for sarees and her IG feed is proof.