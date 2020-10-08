Mouni Roy is currently having a great time in the Maldives away from the hustle and bustle of city life. But she makes sure to keep her fans on their toes with her sassy and breathtaking pictures on social media. Her followers are left awestruck every time she posts something on Instagram. Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Casual and Chic in a Little Black Dress

Recently, she shared a few holiday pictures of herself in the most comfortable clothes you can imagine. She was looking stylish in a deep blue and white printed co-ord ensemble. She was flaunting this look effortlessly. Sharing this picture, Mouni captioned it, "A simple and heartwarming fable and a special kind of nincompoop…#gibberishismygift (sic)."



In the picture, Mouni Roy is donning a co-ord pantsuit from the brand Appapop. The pant with fun prints features patch pockets. The B-town diva paired her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, a statement ring, and a sleek gold chain. Mouni kept her wavy hair open and enhanced her glamorous look with dewy makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes, sleek eyeliner, and mauve tinted lipstick. With her refreshing attire, she carried a Chanel classic calfskin bag worth Rs 5,47,204 approximately. You don’t believe us? Take a look at it for yourself below.