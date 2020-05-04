Television and movie actor Mouni Roy is a fashionista. She never fails to impress fashion police with her sartorial choices. Her name seems synonymous to style. If you are an ardent follower of her Instagram account, you must be aware about her absolute love for fashion. She doesn’t need a reason to dress up. When she feels like doing it, you see her flaunting her poses in a gorgeous outfit. Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous in Bridal Lehenga in Latest Magazine Photoshoot

Currently, nation-wide lockdown has made life a bit boring but Mouni Roy knows how to keep herself entertained and pep up her mood. She does it by opting for stunning looks. When you dress up and look good, you instantly feel positivity. Here, we share some of Mouni Roy’s charming and winsome lockdown looks at home. Also Read - Mouni Roy Shares Verses From Bhagavad Gita as She Tries to Apply Them During Coronavirus Lockdown

Mouni Roy shared these sizzling pictures recently. The diva looks like a vision in white. She is donning a white dress that is perfect for summer. This sleeveless anarkali dress with coloured border is making the actor look gorgeous.

The diva is enjoying the sunset while having a cup of tea. She is donning a floral print dress with plunging neckline. This casual look is extremely pretty. She has completed her casual look with subtle makeup, kohled eyes and a dash of lipstick.

View this post on Instagram These days at sunset. 📸 @anishavarma A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Apr 3, 2020 at 8:16am PDT

Mouni Roy looks refreshing in this blue dress. The actor is posing stunningly as the sunlight strikes her face.