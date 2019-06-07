Love to indulge in desserts? You have got to try these decadent desserts by expert pastry chefs. Try these recipes and get ready for compliments from your guests as they relish these.
Mango wrap
Ingredients
1 flatbread made of refined floor
100ml fresh whipped cream
1fresh mango slices
50gms freshly grated coconut
1 tbsp spoon chopped fresh mint
1tbl spoon castor sugar
Method:
Spread the cream on the flatbread.
Put mango, sugar and mint in a bowl, mix it well.
Spread the mix evenly on the bread and make rolls.
Cut into even portions and serve immediately.
By Pastry Chef, Waqar Ahmed, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks
Mango Pudding (Photo Credit: Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks)
Mango pudding
Ingredients
100gms mango pulp
140ml cup water
2 teaspoon lemon juice
2 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoon corn-starch
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon cardamom optional
Instructions:
For The Mango Pudding
While the cake is baking quickly blend or whisk the ingredients called for pudding together into a smooth paste. Add more sugar if the mixture isn’t sweet.
In a non-stick pan cook the mixture on low heat stirring occasionally.
Once the pudding mixture warms up stir continuously scrapping the sides and bottom to avoid sticking.
The pudding is done when the mixture starts to thicken up and coats the back of the spoon well.
Mango pudding should be done under 10 minutes start to finish.
It will thicken more after cooling down.
By Pastry Chef, Waqar Ahmed, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks
Doodh Jalebi (Photo credit: Holiday Inn Mumbai)
Doodh Jalebi
Ingredients
Maida 3 cups
Curd 1 cup.
Corn Flour ½ cup
Sugar 3 cups.
Saffron 5 strands
Cardamom Powder 1-2 tsp
Ghee 4- 5 tbsp.
Baking Soda 2 tbsp
Sunflower Oil 4 cups
Water 4 glass
Rose Essence 4 tsp
Edible Food Colour 2- 3 drops
Milk ½ cup
Method
Mix maida, corn flour and baking soda in a bowl. Add ghee and orange food colour in the above mixture. To make a thick batter, add curd and water. Mix well until it is thick but has a pouring consistency. Keep it aside for 8 hours or overnight. 8-10 hours.
To make the sugar syrup, heat water in a pan over medium flame. Add sugar and mix until fully dissolved. Simmer the syrup until it attains one string consistency. Add saffron, cardamom powder and rose essence. Stir well.
Heat oil in a pan over medium flame for deep frying. Now fill the jalebi batter in a muslin cloth and pierce a small hole in the cloth. Squeeze the muslin cloth to make concentric circles. Fry till jalebis are crisp and golden.
Soak the jalebis in sugar syrup for 2-3 minutes. Ensure that the sugar syrup is warm and not very hot. Now remove from the syrup and place it on a tray lined with butter paper or foil. Decorate with silver foil and serve the jalebis hot, warm or at room temperature with creamy Rabri.
Serve hot Jalebi along with milk.
By Chef Suresh Thampy, Executive Chef, Holiday Inn Mumbai