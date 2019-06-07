Love to indulge in desserts? You have got to try these decadent desserts by expert pastry chefs. Try these recipes and get ready for compliments from your guests as they relish these.

Mango wrap

Ingredients

1 flatbread made of refined floor

100ml fresh whipped cream

1fresh mango slices

50gms freshly grated coconut

1 tbsp spoon chopped fresh mint

1tbl spoon castor sugar

Method:

Spread the cream on the flatbread.

Put mango, sugar and mint in a bowl, mix it well.

Spread the mix evenly on the bread and make rolls.

Cut into even portions and serve immediately.

By Pastry Chef, Waqar Ahmed, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

Mango pudding

Ingredients

100gms mango pulp

140ml cup water

2 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoon corn-starch

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cardamom optional

Instructions:

For The Mango Pudding

While the cake is baking quickly blend or whisk the ingredients called for pudding together into a smooth paste. Add more sugar if the mixture isn’t sweet.

In a non-stick pan cook the mixture on low heat stirring occasionally.

Once the pudding mixture warms up stir continuously scrapping the sides and bottom to avoid sticking.

The pudding is done when the mixture starts to thicken up and coats the back of the spoon well.

Mango pudding should be done under 10 minutes start to finish.

It will thicken more after cooling down.

By Pastry Chef, Waqar Ahmed, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

Doodh Jalebi

Ingredients

Maida 3 cups

Curd 1 cup.

Corn Flour ½ cup

Sugar 3 cups.

Saffron 5 strands

Cardamom Powder 1-2 tsp

Ghee 4- 5 tbsp.

Baking Soda 2 tbsp

Sunflower Oil 4 cups

Water 4 glass

Rose Essence 4 tsp

Edible Food Colour 2- 3 drops

Milk ½ cup

Method

Mix maida, corn flour and baking soda in a bowl. Add ghee and orange food colour in the above mixture. To make a thick batter, add curd and water. Mix well until it is thick but has a pouring consistency. Keep it aside for 8 hours or overnight. 8-10 hours.

To make the sugar syrup, heat water in a pan over medium flame. Add sugar and mix until fully dissolved. Simmer the syrup until it attains one string consistency. Add saffron, cardamom powder and rose essence. Stir well.

Heat oil in a pan over medium flame for deep frying. Now fill the jalebi batter in a muslin cloth and pierce a small hole in the cloth. Squeeze the muslin cloth to make concentric circles. Fry till jalebis are crisp and golden.

Soak the jalebis in sugar syrup for 2-3 minutes. Ensure that the sugar syrup is warm and not very hot. Now remove from the syrup and place it on a tray lined with butter paper or foil. Decorate with silver foil and serve the jalebis hot, warm or at room temperature with creamy Rabri.

Serve hot Jalebi along with milk.

By Chef Suresh Thampy, Executive Chef, Holiday Inn Mumbai