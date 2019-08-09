This Bakrid, give your guests a delicious feast starting with these mutton appetizers. Make sure to get the freshest of ingredients only!

Gola kebab

(Grilled Minced Meat Ball Kebab)

Ingredients

Minced meat 500gm

Vinegar 1.5 tsp

Ginger 10 g

Garlic 3 cloves

Red chillies, seeds removed 2 nos

Gram flour, toasted 1 tbsp

Poppy seeds 1.5 tbsp

Brown Cardamom 2 nos

Yoghurt 1 tbsp

Spring onions 3 nos

Coriander leaves 1 tbsp

Green chilli, seeds removed 1 no

Coriander seeds 3 tsp

Method

1. Grind minced meat finely by passing through a mincing machine.

2. Add vinegar, mix well and set aside for 4-5 hours. To the ground meat, add all the remaining ingredients and make balls of 30 g each.

3. Tie with twine and cook on a wire toaster or under the grill.

4. Untie and serve with mint chutney.

By Chef Arun Kumar, Chef De Cuisine, Elior India

Mutton Keema Samosa

INGREDIENTS

Mutton mince 250 Gms

Samosa sheet 20 nos

Oil 1 litre

Ginger/garlic paste 1 teaspoon

Chopped onion 100 Gms

Ginger chopped 1 teaspoon

Coriander powder 1 teaspoon

Cumin powder 1 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Refined flour paste or water for sealing

Chopped green chilly 1teaspoon

For dough

Ghee Vanaspati 100 Gms

Water 200 ml

Refined flour (maida) 500 Gms

Method of preparation

To prepare the dough

• To prepare the dough, sift the flour in a bowl. Add ghee and some cold water and knead into a dough. Set aside.

To prepare the mixture

• Heat 1 tbsp. oil in a non-stick pan. Add chopped onion chopped garlic and sauté for 15 minutes.

• Add ginger chopped, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, salt, mix well and sauté for 2 minutes.

• Add mutton mince, mix well and sauté. Add 2 cup water and cook for 15 minutes.

• Chop coriander sprigs and add. Mix well and cook till dry.

• Add lemon juice and switch off the heat. Crush the mixture with a masher and transfer into a bowl. Cool to room temperature.

• Spread little flour paste on one end of a samosa sheet and fold into a triangle with a pocket.

• Fill little mixture and fold over and make into a samosa sealing the end flap with the flour paste.

• Heat sufficient oil in an iron Kadai. Deep-fry samosas till golden and crisp.

• Drain on absorbent paper.

• Serve hot with green chutney and khajoor chutney.

By Chef Mohammad Shiraz, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks