This Bakrid, give your guests a delicious feast starting with these mutton appetizers. Make sure to get the freshest of ingredients only!
Gola kebab
(Grilled Minced Meat Ball Kebab)
Ingredients
Minced meat 500gm
Vinegar 1.5 tsp
Ginger 10 g
Garlic 3 cloves
Red chillies, seeds removed 2 nos
Gram flour, toasted 1 tbsp
Poppy seeds 1.5 tbsp
Brown Cardamom 2 nos
Yoghurt 1 tbsp
Spring onions 3 nos
Coriander leaves 1 tbsp
Green chilli, seeds removed 1 no
Coriander seeds 3 tsp
Method
1. Grind minced meat finely by passing through a mincing machine.
2. Add vinegar, mix well and set aside for 4-5 hours. To the ground meat, add all the remaining ingredients and make balls of 30 g each.
3. Tie with twine and cook on a wire toaster or under the grill.
4. Untie and serve with mint chutney.
By Chef Arun Kumar, Chef De Cuisine, Elior India
Mutton keema samosa (Photo credit: Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks)
Mutton Keema Samosa
INGREDIENTS
Mutton mince 250 Gms
Samosa sheet 20 nos
Oil 1 litre
Ginger/garlic paste 1 teaspoon
Chopped onion 100 Gms
Ginger chopped 1 teaspoon
Coriander powder 1 teaspoon
Cumin powder 1 teaspoon
Salt to taste
Refined flour paste or water for sealing
Chopped green chilly 1teaspoon
For dough
Ghee Vanaspati 100 Gms
Water 200 ml
Refined flour (maida) 500 Gms
Method of preparation
To prepare the dough
• To prepare the dough, sift the flour in a bowl. Add ghee and some cold water and knead into a dough. Set aside.
To prepare the mixture
• Heat 1 tbsp. oil in a non-stick pan. Add chopped onion chopped garlic and sauté for 15 minutes.
• Add ginger chopped, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, salt, mix well and sauté for 2 minutes.
• Add mutton mince, mix well and sauté. Add 2 cup water and cook for 15 minutes.
• Chop coriander sprigs and add. Mix well and cook till dry.
• Add lemon juice and switch off the heat. Crush the mixture with a masher and transfer into a bowl. Cool to room temperature.
• Spread little flour paste on one end of a samosa sheet and fold into a triangle with a pocket.
• Fill little mixture and fold over and make into a samosa sealing the end flap with the flour paste.
• Heat sufficient oil in an iron Kadai. Deep-fry samosas till golden and crisp.
• Drain on absorbent paper.
• Serve hot with green chutney and khajoor chutney.
By Chef Mohammad Shiraz, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks