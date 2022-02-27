Mrunal Thakur has been religiously working out lately. She is not leaving any stone unturned to work harder and never misses her gym day. Mrunal has always been active on social media and never misses to update her fans with her everyday work schedule. Recently, she clapped back on people who trolled her. She gave befitting replies.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Sports Drama 'Jersey' Gets a New Release Date, Any Guesses?

People lauded and appreciated her dedication and hard work. However, there were a few people who decided to body shame her. A person commented,” Back is like…matkaa (laughing emojis).” To this, her response read, “Thank you Bhaiyya ji (Brother).” Another person commented,” Reduce the lower part natural looks better too fat illusion.” Mrunal clapped back by saying,” @sivavariyath006 some pay for it, some have it naturally all we gotta do is flaunt buddy! You flaunt yours too (winking face with tongue emoji).”

Mrunal received several appreciations. Sobhita Dhulipala commented,” This was very satisfying to watch.” Mahima Makwana commented with black heart and fire emoticons. Tamannaah Bhatia commented with a flexed bicedps emojis. “Maa kasam, future husband ki vaaat h (I swear, this will be tough for your future husband),” wrote Siddhanth Kapoor.

On the work front, her upcoming film Jersey will be in theatres on April 14. She has films like Pippa (a war drama) and a remake of a Tamil movie Thadam in Hindi, are lined up.