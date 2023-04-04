Home

Mrunal Thakur Drives Away Blues in Scorching HOT Bikini & Messy Hair by The Beach

Mrunal Thakur who never fails to disappoint her fans with her hot and sexy avatars has once again won them over. The actress, who was declared the official crush of India after her Telugu debut alongside Dulquer Salman in Sita Ramam, dropped sizzling photos from her March dump. Mrunal Thakur sets hearts on fire with her royal blue-coloured bikini picture by the beach. The actress showed off her toned midriff and post-workout body in the sexy beachwear. Mrunal Thakur’s wet, messy hair falling on her face was just like a cherry on top of a cake!

Mrunal Thakur dropped a breathtaking view of the sea, sky and palm trees, followed by her smouldering hot bikini photos. The fourth was an aesthetic photo of purple-coloured water lilies. Mrunal Thakur exuded a natural glow against the backdrop of flowers in the fifth picture. She sported a yellow-coloured bodysuit and denim in another photo alongside scrumptious food, a Buddha statue and a historical building. She dropped her throwback photos on her Instagram handle and captioned them, “March dump 🛬💅🏼🌊.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Due to Mrunal Thakur’s immense fan following on social media, her latest post garnered instant traction. Her fans dropped heart, heart-eye and fire emojis on her photos. One of the users wrote, “Oh wow looking 👀 gorgeous in bikinis.” Another user said, “Koi Najar Nahi lagayega😤.” Most of her fans labelled her ‘hottie’ in the comment section. The third user wrote, “Tumse milke dilka hai jo haal kya kare😍😍😍🔥.”

For the unversed, Mrunal Thakur made her acting debut with the television show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan in 2012. She rose to fame with the popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. The actress got her first break in Bollywood with her 2018 film Love Sonia. After working with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 and Shahid Kapoor in Jersey, Mrunal Thakur became a household name with Sita Ramam, a period romantic drama directed by Hanu Raghavapuddi.

