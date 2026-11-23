Mrunal Thakur makes a classy style statement in a chic pinstripe waistcoat look at Southern Rising Summit 2026

From her perfectly tailored silhouette to her understated styling, Mrunal Thakur brought a refreshing touch of sophistication to the event.

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Mrunal Thakur’s polished and elegant formal look grabs attention (PC: Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur has been making heads turn with her fashion choices and her latest appearance is another example of her effortless style. The actress recently attended ABP Network’s Southern Rising Summit 2026 in Hyderabad and brought a refreshing touch of elegance to the event. While her appearance was all about keeping things simple yet sophisticated, her outfit stood out for its sharp tailoring and minimal details. Mrunal also shared a few pictures of her look on Instagram, giving fans a closer glimpse of her latest fashion moment.

Mrunal Thakur’s pinstripe waistcoat look is all things classy

For the occasion, Mrunal opted for a camel-brown sleeveless waistcoat featuring fine pinstripes and a structured silhouette. The outfit came with a round neckline and button detailing at the front, adding a refined touch to the overall design. She paired the waistcoat with black wide-leg trousers that balanced the fitted upper half of her outfit. Pointed black heels completed the look and added to its formal appeal.

Read more: Mrunal Thakur slams trolls targeting Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon amid online backlash

The actress kept her accessories minimal but elegant. She opted for delicate gold earrings along with a metallic watch and rings. Her sleek centre-parted hairstyle was neatly pulled back into a low ponytail, allowing the outfit to remain the centre of attention. For makeup, Mrunal went with a soft and natural look featuring glowing skin and nude lips. Her overall styling reflected how a well-tailored outfit can make a strong impression without relying on too many elements.

A closer look at Mrunal’s fashion choices

The outfit was from French fashion label Maje Paris. Styled by Anjali Chauhan and Snehal Pai, the ensemble brought together contemporary tailoring and understated elegance. Her accessories included a Cartier timepiece and sculptural gold earrings. Hairstylist Deepali Deokar completed the look with a neat low ponytail.

Mrunal posed against a tall doorway in the pictures, striking relaxed poses with a confident expression. The combination of neutral tones and classic black trousers gave her outfit a polished appearance that worked perfectly for the formal setting.

See viral post of Mrunal Thakur here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur talks about her career plans for 2027

Apart from her fashion moment, Mrunal also spoke about her professional journey during her session at the Southern Rising Summit. She reportedly described 2026 as a year of taking a step back and reflecting on her choices. The actress revealed that she was being selective about the scripts coming her way as she wanted to connect with the characters and stories she takes up.

Looking ahead, Mrunal has an exciting line-up of projects across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema along with international ventures. She is currently filming Atlee’s upcoming Telugu pan-India project Raaka, also referred to as AA22xA6, which stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. She is also reportedly set to make her Tamil debut opposite Silambarasan TR in Ashwath Marimuthu‘s romantic fantasy action film tentatively titled STR51 or God of Love.