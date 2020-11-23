Red hot! That’s what actor Mrunal Thakur’s latest pictures are screaming. The actor looked every bit gorgeous and glamorous in her latest series of pictures wearing a red shimmery number from LS gown. Mrunal’s gown featured sequin work, balloon sleeve style sleeve, and a fishtail hem. Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in Rs 69k Off-Shoulder Monochrome Dress, See Pics

Mrunal enjoys a huge fan following on social media. And she makes sure that she keeps her followers entertained with her stunning pictures and posts. Mrunal stole the spotlight in her red-hot pictures. For makeup, the actor opted for red lips, frosty finished neutral eye makeup and she left her hair open in a big shiny curly hairdo. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal Sizzles in Rs 13k Red Maxi Dress, Updates Fans With Her Jaw-Dropping Pictures

She captioned the post, “SPOTLIGHT READY 💋 Are you ? (sic) Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Mesmerising In Rs 35K Dreamy Floral Lehenga By Brand Picchika, See PICS

See the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016)

It seems like Mrunal loves all things glittery and shimmery. For Diwali celebrations, Mrunal wore a burgundy and gold sequin saree by designer Manish Malhotra. She paired her saree look with a choker and went for dark eye makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016)

Mrunal sure knows how to keep her fans hooked to her social media handles with her sizzling pictures. What are your thoughts?