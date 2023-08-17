Home

Mrunal Thakur Walks Straight Into Our Hearts With Her Sexy Satin Dress at AP Dhillon’s Party- HOT PICS

Last night, Mrunal Thakur attended AP Dhillon's docuseries screening in gorgeous one-piece satin dress. The actress nailed her attire with bold red lip shade and minimal accessories.

Mrunal Thakur is a fabulous woman who is known for her stunning and wonderful sense of fashion. She is master at nailing fashion trends, and also inspiring fans with her every style appearance. Last night, the actress was spotted looking all glamorous at AP Dhillon’s screening party. She made several heads turn with her satin green dress and gorgeous makeup. Scroll down to see her latest pics.

For the occasion, Mrunal was all decked up in a sexy green satin dress. The ensemble features thin straps, satin fabric, plunging neckline and a perfect silhouette that accentuated her body perfectly. For glam picks, the Jersey actress opted for bold red lip shade, subtle eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, dazzling highlighter, perfect eyebrows and bold red lip shade. She complemented her look with oh-so-stunning danglers, heels, a bracelet and couple of earrings. She sealed her look with open middle-parted straight tresses.

Mrunal Thakur Walks Straight Into Our Hearts With Her Sexy Satin Dress:

The paparazzi also clicked Mrunal with his brother. The actress greeted few of her friends at the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

AP Dhillon hosted the screening of his upcoming Prime Video India docuseries AP Dhillon: First of a Kind in Mumbai last night. The event was a star-studded affair with big names from the Bollywood and Punjabi singing industry in attendance. The guest list included names like Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Harrdy Sandhu, Badshah, MC Stan, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan and many more. After the party, the singer was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, Banita Sandhu at a restaurant.

