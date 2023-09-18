Home

Mrunal Thakur graced the SIIMA awards in Dubai in a magenta-pink sequin gown. Did you like it? Here's how much it costs:

Mrunal Thakur never shies away from flaunting her dazzling and fashionable appearance. The star has time and again proved her unquestionable style, be it on red carpet, movie premieres or a casual lunch-in. Mrunal Thakur recently made heads turn on the red carpet event of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai. She wore a drool-worthy ensemble that highlighted her svelte figure. She wore Jenny Packham’s body-hugging magenta pink gown. Mrunal’s glamorous V-neck outfit came with an attached twist-front cape design. The long-sleeved gown had a fitted waistline and a pleated skirt. The insanely hot magenta gown had a keyhole detail to the rear.

Mrunal Thakur’s Latest Photos in Magenta-Pink Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur accentuated her glamorous avatar with shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and highlighted cheekbones. Her makeup artist Lochan Thakur (@missblender) chose a light pink lip shade for her. Mrunal’s hairstylist Deepali Deokar (deepalid10) opted for a clean ponytail look with that hot pink gown.

Mrunal Thakur Dazzles in Rs 3 Lakh Gown

Mrunal Thakur’s gown at the SIIMA Awards 2023 sure made a noise. Her magenta pink gown costs a whopping amount of £3,345 i.e. 3,44,706.93 Indian Rupees. The bodycon gown was drenched with scores of magenta-pink sequins that glitter as they caught the light.





Mrunal Thakur Wins Big at SIIMA Awards 2023

Mrunal Thakur dropped her bombshell photos on her official Instagram handle alongside a thank you note. The caption read, ” Thank you @siimawards for this incredible honour and for making this memorable journey as Sita, so much more special for me! I never imagined that my Telugu debut would be met with SOOOO much love… It’s still unbelievable to see how you all have welcomed me as your very own Sita Gaaru, and the love you’ll have shown me, my character and the film is beyond my wildest dreams…thank you to the lovely audience for it all.”

“I said this before and I will say it again, I promise to always entertain you with every role I take on for many many many more years, and I hope you welcome them with as much love as you’ve given Sita 💕Thank you everyone 🌻💖🦋 (sic),” the gratitude note concluded.

Mrunal Thakur’s fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. They congratulated the ‘Sita Ramam‘ for bagging the award. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations..you deserve many more.❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “I’m so happy for you ♡♡♡ you deserve this and so much more. <3333 (sic).” The third user said, “Congratulations dear more miles to go, bappa aapki har wish poori karen🙌,im your fan from Tollywood and Bollywood both, and want to thank you to teach our generation about the pure love Sita garu❤️ (sic).”

What do you think about Mrunal Thakur’s look? Let us know your thoughts!

