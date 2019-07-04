Are you bingeing during the World Cup matches? Do you find yourself frequently ordering from outside while watching the cricket matches? When you are distracted by TV and other devices, you tend to eat mindlessly and hence tend to eat more, pay less attention to chewing and eat more unhealthy food. You can easily make these tasty recipes by Executive Chef, Anand Kumar, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks at home and enjoy the matches this World Cup.

Thai Fish Cake

Ingredients

450g skinless sea bass fillet (or any white fish fillets)

1 tbsp. fish sauce

1 large egg

1 tbsp. red curry paste

1 red chilli (deseeded and finely chopped)

2 garlic cloves (peeled and finely chopped)

1 thumb-sized ginger (peeled and finely chopped)

A handful of fresh coriander (cilantro), roughly chopped

Zest and juice of 1 lime

3-4 spring onions (roughly chopped)

Fresh coriander leaves, to garnish

Sweet chilli sauce, to serve

Instructions:

1) Wash and slightly dry the fish fillets. Cut to fit into your food processor. Blitz until smooth (about 5 seconds).

2) Add in fish sauce, egg, coriander leaves, curry paste, chilli, garlic, ginger and zest and juice of 1 lime. Blitz again just until everything is well combined. Transfer the mixture into a bowl and add in spring onions and mix well.

3) Divide the mixture into 12 (or less), shape into balls them slightly flatten.

4) In a large frying pan with medium heat, add oil and fry fish cakes for about 2 minutes on each side.

5) Transfer cooked fish cakes on a paper-lined plate. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve with sweet chilli sauce.

Texas BBQ lamb meatball

Ingredients for Meatballs:

2 lbs. ground Lamb

1 spring thyme

1 1/2 cups cracker crumbs

2 eggs

8 3/4 oz. canned evaporated milk (the smaller can)

1/2 cup onion, chopped

Salt and Pepper to taste

Ingredients for Homemade Sauce:

1 cup brown sugar

1 1/3 cup ketchup

1/2 tsp. garlic salt

1/2 tsp. liquid smoke

1 1/2 tsp. chilli powder

Instructions:

1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix ground lamb cracker crumbs, eggs, milk, onion, salt, and pepper.

2) Shape into meatballs and put in large, greased baking pan. Mix brown sugar, ketchup, garlic salt, liquid smoke, and chilli powder together in a bowl.

3) Pour the sauce over the meatballs and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.