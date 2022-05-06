Summers Unlike other times of the year, during the summer we naturally lose our appetite and need extra fluid to hydrate the body. Consuming summer fruits and drinks is one of the easiest ways to lower the body heat and protect our body. The summer diet must also provide energy and help reduce tiredness and fatigue, something many of us experience during the summer season. One fruit which will keep you stay hydrated and is easily available in this season is kharbuja or muskmelon. The summer fruit has high water content and is packed with numerous other nutrients.Also Read - Suffering From Runny Nose and Sore Throat? Try These 7 Home Remedies to Cure it

Muskmelon also known as sweet melon is a refreshing fruit. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra listed down some of the benefits of this summer fruit. In an Instagram post, the nutritionist wrote, "MUSKMELON aka karbooja is a popular summer fruit which is loved by everyone. But as much as we love its taste, do you know it is also loaded with immense health benefits?"

Read the benefits of Muskmelon:

Keeps heart healthy: Muskmelons are rich in potassium which helps in reducing blood pressure, thereby keeping the heart-healthy. Also, the adenosine in muskmelons has blood-thinning properties, which automatically reduces the risk of heart ailments

Good for your eyes: The high amounts of vitamin A and beta carotene in muskmelon help sharpen eyesight as well as reduce the risk of developing cataracts.

Prevents kidney stones: An extract of muskmelon called oxykine has proven qualities of curing kidney disorders and stones. It also cleanses the kidneys owing to its high-water content.

Eases menstrual cramps: Due to its anti-coagulant property, it dissolves clots and eases muscle cramps.

She concluded by saying, "A summer treat that is delicious, healthy and in season! So don't miss out on the goodness of this wonder fruit."

