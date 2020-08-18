You must be aware that coronavirus is undergoing mutations and that was initially considered concerning as it was believed that changes in the genetic structure of the virus may make the potential vaccines futile. But, seems like it is not the case anymore. Also Read - 'Covid-19 Can't Stop Love': Texas Man Marries Fiancee in Hospital While Getting Treated For Coronavirus

Recently, a prominent infectious diseases doctor named Paul Tambyah, revealed in an interview to a news agency that mutation in coronavirus is a good thing. Though it is making the virus more infectious but at the same time making it less deadly.

According to Paul Tambyah, who is also a senior consultant at the National University of Singapore, evidence suggests the rapid D614G mutation in COVID-19 has made the virus less fatal. He further stated that most viruses usually become less virulent after mutation. He was quoted by Reuters saying, "It is in the virus' interest to infect more people but not to kill them because a virus depends on the host for food and shelter."

Notably, the D614G strain of the COVID-19 virus is 10 times more infectious than the SARS-CoV-2. But, this would not likely have any impact on the effectiveness of the potential vaccines. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), researchers detected this mutation in around February 2020 which circulated in Europe. WHO has not found any evidence that the mutation can result in more severe illness.