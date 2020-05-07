Anushka Sharma is one such actor who is known for her honesty and free-spirited nature. The 32-year-old B-town diva knows exactly how to lead her life. And, she acquired this quality or understanding from her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma. This is what the actor said in a recent interview to IANS. Also Read - Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Mourn Death of Beloved Pet Dog Bruno in an Emotional Post

Anushka Sharma talked about her childhood and how her father helped her to be the way she is today. She also talked about an invaluable lesson that her father taught her in her childhood and the lady still follows it. This is what makes her life easy going. According to the ‘Pari’ actor, her father is her greatest teacher. Also Read - Paatal Lok Trailer Out: Anushka Sharma’s Upcoming Crime Drama Shows Real Side of The World

“Perseverance comes naturally to me. It’s not something that you have to be hard on yourself for, it leads you. Honestly, life leads you! I can vouch for it! Life has lead me to where I am. Sometimes, you just put your head down and follow the road life takes you on,” said Anushka Sharma. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Writes Heartfelt Poem on 32nd Birthday, Wishing 'Sadness And Suffering Ends'

She further continued, “I went to Army Public School in Bangalore and I have had some really good teachers there and I was very close to them, and they have had a very lasting impression in my mind and my principal also. But my dad taught me some invaluable lessons.”

“He would drop me to school and he would have these conversations with me because the journey was a little bit long. He would just tell me one thing and it has had such a lasting impression in my mind and in my personality and the way I deal with challenges in life. It’s really been extremely special,” Anushka added.

She said that one of the most important lessons that her father taught her was “no matter what situation you are in, no matter how bad the situation is, always do the right thing and pray to god that you know what is the right thing to do is at that moment.”

“I think that’s something that stuck with me cause I was so young and I really look up to my father. He is a very wise man and he has had a huge impression on my life. So, when he said that to me it really stuck with me.”

According to Anushka, this advice helped her immensely during the starting of her career. It gave clarity to her about the decision that she made for herself and her career.

With Inputs From IANS