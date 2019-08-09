If you are planning to get a tattoo, you should have full knowledge of the subject. Sunny Bhanushali, celebrity tattoo artist, Aliens Tattoo Studio shares some vital tips about tattoos.

You can’t give blood if you have a tattoo: (Myth)

If you are tattooed at a shop that uses proper sterilization and is certified by proper authorities, you will be able to donate blood immediately. Just make sure your tattoo artist uses sterilised machines (most certified tattoos artists and studios do), and you’re good to go.

Applying a lot of ointment to a healing tattoo helps it heal faster: (Myth)

Applying too much ointment to a tattoo can cause bubbling at the surface level and healing complications because the skin can’t breathe. On the other hand, keeping the tattoo too dry can cause the skin to crack. There needs to be a happy medium.

Drinking alcohol or taking aspirin before getting a tattoo will help ease the pain: (Myth)

Alcohol and aspirin are actually blood thinners, which means they’ll cause more bleeding during the process. Your body is normally proactive at restricting blood loss, but when you’re on painkillers, your blood isn’t thick enough for the normal clotting process. This could, in turn, lead to issues with healing and colour intensity.

Avoid working out immediately after getting a tattoo (True):

You should try to avoid exercises that may pull or stretch your newly tattooed skin. You should avoid contact sports until your tattoo is completely healed to reduce the risk of skin abrasion. Most importantly there should be a gap of minimum 48 hours before working out after getting a tattoo.

Tattoo on bones are more painful than the normal (True):

Yes, it is true. Actually, when the needle pricks constantly over an area of thin skin and bone, it hurts more. However, the areas on the body where we have more fat and skin, that fact act as a cushion for the needle and that’s the reason it hurts less. This simply means getting a tattoo along your spine is more painful than the one you get on your thigh or calf.

Don’t get any water on your tattoo (True):

Yes, you must not wet a new tattoo. Wash a new tattoo gently and then keep it only slightly moist with a thin layer of lotion during the healing process. It’s a simple rule to follow: Protect it, but don’t saturate it. It should not be drenched or immersed in a body of water for any length of time. It’s also why swimming should be avoided during the healing phase.