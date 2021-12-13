After 21 long years, India reclaimed the Miss Universe title. The 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021. She represented India at a global level, and defeated contestants from 80 countries. Only two Indians has managed to bring home the title of Miss Universe- Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.Also Read - 'Waited 21 Long Years': Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra Congratulate Harnaaz Sandhu, The Miss Universe 2021

The 70th edition of the event took place in Eilat, Israel, where the Chandigarh girl bagged the coveted pageant. Harnaaz was presented the crown by former Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza from Mexico at the event, which was live streamed globally.

After the news of Harnaaz Sandhu's big win broke on the internet, netizens applauded the new Miss Universe. Netizens were quick enough to send across congratulatory messages and wishes.

A user wrote, “You killed it girl,””Congratulations #HarnaazSandhu . Proud moment as Indian.” Another user wrote, “After 21 yearsssss!!! Proud Moment.” Another user wrote, “Naaz Hai #HarnaazSandhuPe,” a user added, “And she did shine brightest… Many Congratulations #HarnaazSandhu #70thMissUniverse Miss Universe from India after 21 long years!”

Harnaaz Sandhu from Chandigarh becomes Miss Universe 2021. This is the first case in the history of Chandigarh that she didn’t try for MTV Roadies. — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) December 13, 2021

Our Miss Universe once said: “You are the leader of your life.” “Know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful” Congratulations Ms.India

Harnaaz Sandhu 🇮🇳👑

GRAPE!!!!#MissUniverse #70thMissUniverse pic.twitter.com/YkF3HlltZk — 엠재💜 (@MjDenamarca) December 13, 2021

Naaz hai #HarnaazSandhu pe for bringing the crown back after 21 years #MissUniverse2021 pic.twitter.com/elqIopArMB — anu sehgal 🇮🇳 (@anusehgal) December 13, 2021

Apart from the regular beauty rounds, the competition this year touched upon politics and pandemic. The young diva, who is an actor in India’s Punjabi film industry, was asked by a panel of judges: “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?”

Harnaaz gave an elaborate answer. She said, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today (sic).”

The first and second runners-up at the contest were from Paraguay and South Africa, respectively.