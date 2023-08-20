Home

Nag Panchami 2023: 5 Dos And Don’ts to Follow For an Auspicious Celebration

On the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchmi 2023, here are certain dos and don'ts that every devotee should follow while worshipping Nag Devata.

Nag Panchami is a traditional festival for Hindus and holds great significance in the Hindu community. It is observed every year on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of the Lunar month of Shrawan and falls after two days of Hariyali Teej. On this auspicious day, snakes are worshipped by people across India. Devotees find connect of Snakes with Lord Shiva and hence pray to the lord for goodwill, prosperity and protection. According to Hindu mythology, serpents are revered as gods. This year it is being celebrated on August 21 and here are certain dos and don’ts that every devotee must follow while worshipping Nag Devata.

Dos

When worshipping Nag Devata, devotes perform traditional ceremonies and rituals to seek blessings from god. Despite performing rituals, one can also recite various Nag Panchami mantras to please the serpent lord. On this day, people choose to either fast or eat only vegetarian meals as part of their religious practice. This helps purify their bodies and creates a stronger spiritual bond with snake god. Fasting and eating vegetarian food are seen as ways to show respect and honor the importance of this special day. A most important ritual on Nag Panchami is offering milk to snake idols or pictures. This acts shows the respect to Nag Devata and brings blessings, good health, happiness, and success. The important ritual of Nag Panchami is to visit temples and worship Nag Devata. The tradition is deeply rooted and showcases thankfulness and a heartfelt plea for divine protection. Pass on the importance of Nag Panchami to the next generation. Teach the significance of this festival, its traditions and importance of snake conservation.

Don’ts

On Nag Panchami, it’s best to avoid ploughing the earth because it could hurt or even cause harm to snakes living below. During Nag Panchami, it’s a good idea to steer clear of cutting down trees. Snakes often make their homes in trees, and cutting them can disrupt their habitats. It is important not to harm or hurt snakes on this day. Showing kindness to all creatures, including snakes, is a central belief of Nag Panchami. While it’s a tradition to offer milk, it is important not to use excess and let it go to waste. Avoid catching wild snakes to show during the festival. This can upset the balance of nature and hurt snake numbers, impacting the variety of life in ecosystems.

