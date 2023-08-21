Home

Lifestyle

Nag Panchami 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

Nag Panchami 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

As the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami is here, we have brought you a compiled list of wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your near and dear ones.

Nag Panchami 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

Nag Panchami is one of the important and traditional Hindu festivals of worshipping Nag Devata or the Snake God. Every year, this day is celebrated during the auspicious month of Sawan. This festival is dedicated to Nag Devata or snake god and is considered to be a significant day for the devotees of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. On this day, people offer milk to the snake god as it is believed that nag devata protects their families from any form of evil. This year it is being observed on August 21 with devotees continuing to worship serpents and seek their blessings.

Trending Now

Well, to celebrate this auspicious occasion, here are some best collection of quotes, wishes, messages and WhatsApp statuses to share with your close ones.

Nag Panchami 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Messages And WhatsApp Status:

May Lord Shiva shower his blessings upon all of you on this auspicious day. May he protect you from all dangers and give you the strength to fight evil. Happy Nag Panchami 2023. May Lord Shiva protect you from all evil and gives you the strength to follow the path of truth and honesty. Wishing you and your family Happy Nag Panchami! By offering milk to Nag Devta, one gets the blessings of the Lord above and the ultimate protection. Wishing that the Lord showers you with the same love and affection. May Nag Devta bless you with all prosperity and happiness Subh Nag Panchami

to all of your family. I wish the glory of Shiva Shankar to uplift your soul and banish all your troubles. Happy Nag Pancham May Lord Shiva bless you all with lots of happiness and prosperity! Wishing you all a very Happy Nag Panchami 2023! Don’t forget to offer milk to Nag Devta and prayers to Lord Shiva on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami…. Warm greetings to you on this special day!!!” Nag Panchami always reminds us of the importance of Nag Devta in our lives and also gives us an opportunity to offer our prayers to them…. Happy Nag Panchami. May Nag Devta is always there to bless you, to protect you from the bad and guide you towards the good…. Wishing a very Happy Nag Panchami to you. May all your wishes are granted by Lord Shiva on the auspicious day of Nag Panchami…. May you walk the path of success and growth with his choicest blessings.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES