Nag Panchami 2026: 30 messages, greetings, wishes, WhatsApp status to share with near and dear ones

Nag Panchami 2026: Devotees offer prayers, milk and flowers to Nag Devta. Here are 30 messages, wishes and WhatsApp greetings to share with your friends and family.

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Nag Panchami 2026 messages, greetings and wishes

Nag Panchami 2026 messages, greetings, wishes: Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of snakes, particularly revered as manifestations of divine energy and associated with Lord Shiva and other Hindu deities. It is observed on the Shukla Paksha Panchami (fifth day of the bright fortnight) of the month of Shravan. Devotees offer prayers, milk and flowers to Nag Devta and seek blessings for the well-being, prosperity and protection of their families. The festival also reflects the traditional respect for nature and snakes, who play an important role in maintaining ecological balance.

30 Nag Panchami 2026 messages, greetings and wishes