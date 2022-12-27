Nail Care in Winter: 7 Easy Steps to Follow For Beautiful And Healthy Nails at Home

Let's look at a few brief hints you should consider by to take good care of your nails this winter.

Nail Care in Winter: 7 Easy Steps to Follow For Beautiful And Healthy Nails at Home (source: freepik)

Who wouldn’t yearn for long, healthy nails throughout the year, but especially in the winter when your hands are completely covered and your nails are the only thing left to add glam. Let’s look at a few brief hints you should abide by to take good care of your nails this winter.

7 Easy Steps to Follow For Beautiful And Healthy Nails at Home

Never leave your nails naked. When your nails have a coat of armor in the name of base coat, polish, and top coat, they’re protected from water. They’re also less likely to break and peel because they’re protected. Always protect your nails with polish. A naked nail is a sad nail. Take 1 tablespoon of almond and castor oil, mix a little hand cream in it, and now soak your nails in it for about 15-20 minutes. Take your hands out and massage the mixture into your hands. This will nourish and moisturize your nails and hands too. As with everything else, our nails lose a ton of moisture during the winter season, when the temperature begins to drop. Therefore, a lack of moisture can result in dry and brittle nails. So, keep your hands, fingers, and nails moisturized to prevent moisture loss from the cold weather, and safeguard your nails from splitting, peeling, and breaking. Use a good hand cream and make sure to apply a coat of that cream on each nail and massage it well. It’s a common practice to cut, push back, or try to get rid of cuticles altogether, but cuticles aren’t the enemy. In fact, the cuticle is the nail’s natural protective seal. Moisturizing the cuticles with cream or oil helps protect and strengthen your nails. Wear gloves for better nail care, when working with your hands. When you wear gloves, you protect your nails from getting dry and at the same time, keep dirt out of your nails. Doing so can protect your nails from breakage and cold weather. To give your nails the strength to endure the winter season it is really important to have a good diet. Walnuts, chickpeas, dark leafy greens, and avocados bolster nails. A manicure once a fortnight is very essential for an elegant look. But before every manicure, remember to soak your hands in a little warm olive oil for 5 minutes.

(With Inputs from IANS)