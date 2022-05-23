Cannes 2022: Bollywood divas are strolled to make their grand appearance at Cannes film festival 2022. Whether its Deepika Padukone as a jury member, Aishwarya Rai stealing our hearts in magnificent looks, or Hina Khan and Pooja Hegde making their stunning debuts, we can’t get over how these bollywood actors are ruling over at Cannes this year. This time, another celebrity who has Stolen our minds and hearts is Nargis Fakhri. The actor made her grand debut in French Riviera on Sunday.Also Read - LIVE India vs Pakistan Men's Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Arch-Rivals Square Off in Pool A Match

Nargis hails as a modern-day princess in her pink embellished gown. The extravagant ensemble featured a plunging neckline, sparkling embellishments and flat collar neck that made her look like a dream. The diva decided to go with minimal accessories, wore a silver precious bracelet and delicate earcuff. To complete her look, Nargis went for sharp contour, shadowed brows, glossy pink lips, and dazzling eye makeup that matched with her outfit beautifully.

Check out Nargis Fakhri’s Debut look at Cannes Film Festival 2022:

While Nargis surprised everyone with her debut entry at red carpet, she also did something which none of us expected. The actor bumped into Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes on Sunday. The two divas reunited after working together in the film Rockstar. Nargis also shared a photo with Aditi on Instagram story. She wrote "From Rockstar to Cannes Film Festival #Reunion (sic)."

On work front, Nargis shared that she finally wants to enter OTT space as its garning a lot of attention in India. Speaking to TOI, the actor said “India and its film industries are so big that I know I will get accommodated here. I am sure there are scripts that would demand characters that suit me. Also, it’s a time where the country is exploring the OTT space. I have heard so much about Indian web shows, the concepts and the writing that I feel I have arrived at exciting times here.”

Did you like Nargis Fakhri Cannes look?