Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s romance is making headlines from a few months now. The couple got engaged on New Year’s day and surprised everyone with their delightful pictures. Recently, they announced about being parents soon and the Twitter exploded with best wishes and adorable comments. Also Read - Natasa Stankovic's ex-Boyfriend Aly Goni Reacts to The News of Her Pregnancy After Hardik Pandya's Viral Post

Hardik’s fans, friends, and family started to congratulate him through social media soon after knowing about the good news. The duo keeps sharing their adorable pictures on their Instagram handles leaving their fans gushing over them. One of their beautiful pictures that have become viral now and is being talked about a lot is the one in which the couple is hugging each other and are wearing smart casuals. Also Read - Hardik Pandya to be Father Soon: Ravi Shastri to Yuzvendra Chahal Congratulate Mumbai Indians Allrounder | SEE POSTS



In this recently surfaced picture, you can see Hardik Pandya donning a Louis Vuitton t-shirt and black pants. Well, this all-rounder has an expensive taste and that’s why we are never surprised by his obsession with brands. His ladylove can be seen standing right next to him wearing a black t-shirt and a pair of grey jeans. She is also carrying an expensive Moschino bag that costs around Rs. 25000. This Italian fashion brand is known for its leather accessories. Netizens are wondering if this chick bag is a gift by her lover boy? This expensive bag is giving Natasa, a classy look. Every woman would love to have this in her closet.