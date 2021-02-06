Actor Varun Dhawan might have gone back to work after marriage but his wife, Natasha Dalal, is having the best of these times. The fashion designer was clicked with her friends at a popular restaurant in Mumbai on Friday night. Dressed in a stunning red dress, Natasha looked absolutely gorgeous. What added more volume to her look was the ivory chooda that she teamed up with her silk-dress. Also Read - Natasha Dalal Repeats Diamond Necklace at Wedding, Varun Dhawan's Bride Promotes Sustainable Fashion!

Natasha kept her hair touseled and the rest of the things simple – the way she usually prefers. Natasha steered clear away from posing for the paparazzi as she was clicked sans her husband. Check out these pictures of the newly-married diva: Also Read - Natasha Dalal's Bridal Look Video: Stuns in Ivory Lehenga, White Chooda, And Lot of Grace

Natasha and Varun make a lovely pair who prefer staying subtle and lead a simple life. The two dated each other for a long time before getting married. In fact, they studied in the same class and developed a liking for each other. On January 24, they got married in a beautiful Punjabi wedding ceremony at the luxurious The Mansion House in Alibaug. While the ceremony was kept private with only a few close people in attendance, Varun-Natasha posed for the paparazzi after the wedding and thanked all for showering them with love and blessings.

For her D-Day too, Natasha broke the stereotypes and wore a white lehenga styled with white flowers and a matching chooda. She donned a sparkly lehenga designed by her own label. Natasha kept her entire bridal look quite simple and fuss-free. She wore a statement diamond neckpiece with the white lehenga and looked absolutely lovely.