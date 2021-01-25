Actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot to her longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday, January 24. The celebratory ceremony took place in The Mansion House, an upscale resort in Alibaug, Maharashtra which was attended by close friends and family. Big wigs including filmmakers Karan Johar, Kunal Kohli, and designer Manish Malhotra, were part of the celebrations. For their wedding, the couple opted for a traditional outfit that had a regal touch to it. Also Read - Karan Johar Writes The Most Beautiful Post For Newlyweds Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

The couple decided to colour-coordinate for their big day. Both Varun and Natasha wore off-white heavily embellished ensembles. Now, a video has surfaced online which gives a clearer look at Natasha's bridal look. In the video, Natasha looks breathtaking in an off-white lehenga teamed with a matching blouse and dupatta. For the hair, Natasha went the floral route and secured her hair with a bunch of white flowers. Natasha can be seen wearing a white chooda, which is quite unique. Isn't it? In the video uploaded by famous makeup artist Namrata Soni, Natasha can be seen in stunning jewellery that featured emerald green stones.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by namratasoni (@namratasoni)

The popular Bollywood star married Natasha in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. Varun Dhawan posted the photos on his Instagram with the caption ‘Life long love just became official’ and a heart emoji. Here’s his post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)



Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal began their wedding festivities on Friday starting with Varun’s bachelor party followed by their Mehendi, Haldi and sangeet ceremonies.

The Bollywood actor’s wedding reportedly had only 50 guests due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What do you think of Natasha’s bridal look?