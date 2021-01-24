Veena Nagda is a popular name in Bollywood. She is an extremely talented Mehndi designer whose appearance seems to be a must in almost every celebrity wedding or shoot of Mehndi ceremony for movies. She is the first choice of famous Bollywood stars, directors, producers, and others too. Recently, Veena Nagda was spotted at celebrity couple Natasha Dala and Varun Dhawan’s wedding venue. She was clicked smiling and waving at the paparazzi. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding LIVE From Alibaug: Muhurat Time is 12:30 pm, Pandit ji Arrives

Veena Nagda has done bridal Mehendi for various B-town celebs including Karishma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, etc. Notably, Veena Nagda is also known as The Queen of Bollywood Mehendi. She has an extremely creative mind and her intricate Mehendi designs look breathtaking.

Her entry in Bollywood dates back to 1996, says Veena Nagda in her latest Instagram post. Posting a picture of herself with Priya Sippy, she wrote, “Priya Sippy ji was the first person who introduced my work to Bollywood celebrities and that’s how I entered the world of Bollywood back in 1996. She will always have a special place my heart ♥️🤗.”

Veena Nagda has specialization in nail polish, Jasrdoshi, black Mehendi, Swarovski diamond Mehendi, etc. She has travelled to various states in India and gained exposure overseas too owing to her exceptional work. The designer has her clients in countries like Greece, the USA, Bangkok, Hong Kong, etc. This Mumbai-based Mehendi designer’s starting package price is Rs 5,500, as per weddingz.in.

Coming back to Varun and Natasha Dala’s wedding, the couple is all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony at The Mansion House in Alibaug today. According to sources, only close friends and family will be present at the wedding. Around 50 guests are attending the ceremony and they are not allowed to bring their phones to the venue. The decision has been taken keeping the couple’s privacy in mind.