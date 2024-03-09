Home

Natasha Poonawalla is a Work of Art in Royal Kamasutra Choli, 22 Karat Gold Hair Ornament and More -Check Viral Photos

Natasha Poonawalla never fails to surprise her audience. This time she took her fashion aesthetic to another level at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding festivities.

Natasha Poonawalla is a Work of Art in Royal Kamasutra Choli, 22 Karat Gold Hair Ornament and More -Check Viral Photos

Anant Amabi and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities was star-studded grand affair that got the whole world talking about it. Everyone exuded some of the most unique and exquisite fashion chpices from the to-be bride and groom to all their guests. Natasha Poonawalla is a fashion icon who is known for her sartorial choices. Natasha is an international figure known for her charitable contributions, and her distinctive and iconic sense of style. Each look of hers at the pre-wedding events was stellar and stood apart. All her attires on the three days spoke a narrative of her own. One particular attire that stole the show was her precious kamasutra blouse and 22-karat gold hair ornaments.

Natasha Poonawalla Kamasutra Blouse, Saree and Unique Jewellery Details – Photos

Natasha Poonawalla looked like a bespoke work of art from head to toe in custom jewels from the House of Sunita Shekhawat for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Poonawalla elegantly draped an ivory saree with a Kamasutra Choli. A craft marvel, the Kamasutra Bejewelled Choli is an homage to various jewellery traditions of India in brass, silver and gold, both newly made and vintage.

Every bit of the blouse is mesmerising and makes you fall in awe with the ethereal design. The ensemble speaks of Indian traditions with elephant tassels. Apart from her attire her jewellery is a hard miss. Featured here is a handcrafted 22-karat gold Choti (hair ornament), embedded with uncut diamonds, rubies, emeralds and south sea pearls.

From Temple jewellery from Trichy, Nomadic pieces from Ladhakh, Thappe ka kaam from Bikaner, Chitaari from New Delhi to Navrattan and Loomb from Jaipur. This museum-quality creation is by Panka S Heritage and is styled by Rhea Kapoor. Natasha draped in elegance of a Chikankaari saree with kharra gota (real silver flattened ribbon dipped in pure gold ) showing Gaja Luxmi and Luxmi Mantras .

Natasha Poonawalla stood out at the Ambani family pre-wedding functions. Natasha is married to Adar Poonawala, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest producer of vaccines.

