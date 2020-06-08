National Best Friend Day 2020: Friends are one of the most valued people in your life. From being a confidant to your biggest criticizer, and motivator, a friend plays too many significant roles in your life. No matter how sad or low you feel, a friend can instantly lighten up your mood and make you feel calm. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh to Make His Acting Debut, Shares Poster Of Movie "Friendship" | SEE POST

Friends are one of the most wonderful blessings you can ever get. They understand you the most, know our positives, shortcomings, and still welcome you wholeheartedly. They cherish your imperfection and always wish the best for you. You do not get good people in life easily and when you do, you must do your best to keep them close especially during current times when the pandemic has restricted activities like meeting over a cup of tea, strolling around, and chilling with friends among others.

Also, the over consuming life makes it difficult for many to really have a conversation over the call with friends. And, that’s why we do not get a chance to tell our friends how important they are in our lives. Probably that’s why, June 8 has been declared as National Best Friends Day.

You can take this opportunity to let your best buddy know how his/her silly jokes make your life a bit easier and how much warmth and support you get from your best friend. If this seems to be a task and you are struggling to articulate your feelings, here we mention some adorable quotes that you can send to your best friend.

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” – Walter Winchell

“If you live to be 100, I hope I live to be 100 minus 1 day, so I never have to live without you.” – Winnie the Pooh

“I don’t need a friend who changes when I change and who nods when I nod; my shadow does that much better.” – Plutarch

“True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable.” – David Tyson

“Sweet is the memory of distant friends! Like the mellow rays of the departing sun, it falls tenderly, yet sadly, on the heart.” – Washington Irving

“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.” – C.S. Lewis

“There’s not a word yet for old friends who’ve just met.” – Jim Henson

“A single rose can be my garden… a single friend, my world.” – Leo Buscaglia

“The real test of friendship is can you literally do nothing with the other person? Can you enjoy those moments of life that are utterly simple?”

– Eugene Kennedy