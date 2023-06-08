Home

National Best Friends Day 2023: Best Quotes, Wishes, SMS, GIFS, WhatsApp And Facebook Status to Share With Your Besties

Check out this collection of best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and Facebook statuses to share with your friends and celebrate this special day.

National Best Friends Day is commemorated every year on June 8 across the globe. This day is dedicated to the incredible bonds of life-time friendship. It’s an occasion to cherish those wonderful people in our life that stood by us in our happy and sad times.

This day serves as a reminder to express gratitude for amazing experiences, true bonds and beautiful memories that shaped our friendships. It’s a wonderful opportunity to express our love and appreciation to those true friends in life. The best way to express how much your BFFs means to you, here are some incredible quotes, wishes, images, GIFs, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses that you can share virtually and celebrate this special day.

There’s nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate. Happy National Best Friend Day!

True friends are like diamonds—bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style. Happy National Best Friend Day!

Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart – Eleanor Roosevelt

Happy Best Friends Day. You Are My Ultimate Platonic Soulmate.

If it was not for you, I don’t know how I’d be. Thank you for holding me up, without me telling you to. Happy National Best Friend Day!

”A true friend accepts who you are, but also helps you become who you should be.” – Unknown

”Things are never quite as scary when you’ve got a best friend.”- Bill Watterson

“A friend is the one who comes in when the whole world has gone out.” – Grace Pulpit

“There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.” – Thomas Aquinas

Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything. – Muhammad Ali

