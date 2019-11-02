Singer Nick Jonas recently revealed that he is suffering from a chronic condition called type 1 diabetes, from the past 14 years. The 27-year-old celebrity chose the National Diabetes Awareness Month, November to make this announcement. According to him, it is important to have a disciplined lifestyle especially when you are trying to cope up with this chronic condition. Nick eats healthy food and indulges in exercise daily to keep his sugar level under control. Also, he never misses his insulin shots. Type 1 diabetes is basically a severe health condition in which your pancreas stops producing insulin and that leads to a hazardous level of blood sugar. The disease is characterized by symptom slike increased thirst, unexplained weight loss, frequent urination, extreme hunger, etc. If not managed, type 1 diabetes can lead to various complications that can further lead to death. Here we will tell you about them.

Cardiovascular diseases

In diabetes, a high level of sugar can potentially damage your blood vessels and nerves that are known to control your heart. Damaged blood vessels may lead to a blood clot and a reduced supply of blood flow to the heart. This can cause a heart attack. In case the clot reaches the brain, it can cause a stroke that can be life-threatening.

Kidney damage

Tiny blood vessel clusters called glomeruli are present in kidneys, that help in flushing out waste from the blood. In the case of type 1 diabetes, a high sugar level actually damages this delicate system which can cause kidney failure. Post that, you may need a kidney transplant.

Neuropathy

Capillaries are known to nourish your nerves especially those present in legs. And, excessive sugar can damage the walls of these capillaries causing symptoms like numbness, pain, tingling, etc. If ignored, these symptoms can further lead to loss of all sense of feeling in the affected area.