Being a doctor is one of the most stressful jobs ever. It is work that can go on 24 hours a day seven days a week. It is a profession that requires constant vigilance and care and can also be physically demanding apart from it being mentally taxing. Add to this the recent spate of life-threatening physical attacks on doctors across the country that have forced many of the doctors to go on strikes. It is certainly not easy being a doctor. This is why it is very vital for doctors to take care of themselves and to ensure that their own health is taken care of so that they are able to serve their patients better. Here are some ways in which doctors can try to reduce the stress in their lives:

Deep breathing every day: Deep breathing has been shown to have miraculous health benefits on the human body. From mental stress to physical discomfort, deep breathing has been shown to have a positive effect on us. This is why deep breathing is recommended for doctors. It is an exercise that will require just about 10-15 minutes of your time and can be done anywhere: in your home, car, clinic or the hospital. Deep breathing increases the oxygen capacity in your lungs because it helps the heart to pump blood more efficiently. It also helps your heart become stronger. Better breathing leads to overall benefits for your body: better immunity, more stamina, flushing out of toxins, beating stress and helping with focus on concentration.

Increasing hydration: It is very easy to ignore your health and diet when it comes to dealing with a stressful job. Drinking plenty of water can be a good way to keep your body and mind healthy. Dehydration can cause more stress as it raises the levels of stress hormone cortisol in the body. Drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water is recommended.

Listening to music: Whenever possible, you must listen to music. Several studies have shown that music has a soothing effect on your mind and can help eliminate the negative effects of your specific stressors.