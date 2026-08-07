National Handloom Day: PM Modi asks citizens to showcase handloom looks through GRWM videos on social media

National Handloom Day: PM Narendra Modi's call to turn handloom fashion into social media content through GRWM videos adds a contemporary touch to the celebration, encouraging younger audiences to discover and showcase India's traditional textiles in a modern way.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi

What if your next GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video could also help promote India’s centuries-old textile traditions? On the occasion of National Handloom Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to showcase their favourite Indian handloom products on social media and use the occasion to celebrate the country’s rich weaving heritage. In a post on X, PM Modi asked citizens to share videos featuring their favourite handloom products, including GRWM videos, and use the hashtag #NationalHandloomDay. “7th August is National Handloom Day. Let’s make India’s handloom diversity popular. Share your videos with your favourite handloom products, including GRWM videos on social media,” he wrote.

Watch PM Modi’s video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)



The appeal comes as the country prepares to observe National Handloom Day on August 7. The day celebrates India’s weavers and the diverse handloom traditions that have been passed down through generations.

The Ministry of Textiles will mark the 12th National Handloom Day with a special event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will attend the programme as the Chief Guest and present the Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and National Handloom Awards 2025.

A total of 22 national awards will be presented, including three Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and 19 National Handloom Awards. The awards recognise weavers, designers, innovators and other people working to promote India’s handloom sector.

The celebrations will also include an exhibition featuring award-winning handloom products and live demonstrations of traditional weaving techniques. Four commemorative postage stamps showcasing India’s handloom traditions will also be released.

Several exhibitions, designer events and promotional programmes are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

India’s handloom sector plays an important role in providing employment in rural areas. It supports the livelihoods of more than 35 lakh people, with women making up over 70 per cent of the workforce. Apart from providing employment, the sector helps preserve India’s textile traditions and promotes more sustainable forms of production.

Why is National Handloom Day celebrated on August 7?

National Handloom Day commemorates the Swadeshi Movement launched on August 7, 1905, which encouraged the use of indigenous products and gave a boost to India’s handloom and textile industries.

The government began observing National Handloom Day in 2015 to recognise the contribution of India’s weavers and promote the country’s traditional handloom heritage.

This year, PM Modi’s call to turn handloom fashion into social media content through GRWM videos adds a contemporary touch to the celebration, encouraging younger audiences to discover and showcase India’s traditional textiles in a modern way.