National Nutrition Week 2020: Former beauty queen and Bollywood debutante Manushi Chhillar is starting a social media campaign on nutrition. She wants to tell people about the positives of eating right.

"I have been told repeatedly that we are what we eat and we have to be very cognizant about what we intake," said Manushi on National Nutrition Week.

She added: “Proper nutrition has manifold health benefits and through my social media, I intend to tell as many people as possible about the positives one can unlock by eating right.”

Manushi credits her doctor parents for inculcating the knowledge about how proper nutrition can be a game-changer.

“My parents are doctors and they have always told me that our eating habits define our total health. With this learning, I have been able to lead a very balanced life because awareness about nutrition is key for anyone to understand whether they are planning their meals correctly,” she said.

Manushi added that malnutrition can really damage the inside. “I will use my social media to drive home as much awareness as possible through National Nutrition Week.”

Manushi shared that she is a big fitness and nutrition enthusiast.

“There are a few things that I’m deeply passionate about, and health and nutrition is definitely on top of that chart. I will show people how I eat and balance my diet so that I keep cravings at bay, and also ensure I give proper breaks to my body between meals. It’s a fun social media awareness campaign and I hope to connect with as many like-minded people as possible and jam with them,” she said.