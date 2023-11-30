Home

National Personal Space Day: What is ‘Personal Space’ and Why GenZ Keeps Talking About It?

'Personal space' is not just another GenZ trend , it is an important aspect of life that actually needs more conversation and better comprehension. Read on to know more about it.

“I need some personal space...” A line that that is heard often. But what is it when we say ‘personal space.’? Is it just some other GenZ lingo people fail or maybe refuse to understand? No, personal space is important. GenZ has brought several conversations to the fore that require that much emphasis and the idea of personal space is one of them. During the COVID-19-induced pandemic, the idea of self-care came to limelight. It is important to give time to yourself. Probably an unsusal day to celebrate, but there exists a -National Personal Space Day- which is celebrated on November 30.

It is celebrated to raise awareness about the same and help take care of our mental health too. “Furthermore, beyond physical personal space, mental personal space also merits consideration. For example, if you feel overwhelmed by constant emails from work, and are unable to “switch off” thoughts about work, that would be considered a lack of mental personal space,” said Sakshi Joshi, Counselling psychologist at Lissun, in an exclusive conversation with India.com

WHY IS PERSONAL SPACE IMPORTANT?

Emotional availability is as important as physical presence. It can also have an impact on our mental health as well.

Emotional Well-being: Personal space helps us stay emotionally regulated, and preserve optimum stress levels. It also gives us the space to process our emotions and thoughts – leading to better emotional well-being, and even improved relationships in the long run.

Privacy: Research has shown that a perpetual lack of privacy can disrupt one’s sense of security, leading to hypervigilance and constant underlying anxiety. Sufficient personal space can counteract these effects, fostering a sense of calm and clarity.

Growth: The availability of personal space and moments of solitude enable individuals to connect with themselves, cultivate self-awareness, and build self-confidence. These experiences contribute to an improved sense of self-esteem over time.

HOW TO PRIORITISE PERSONAL SPACE?

Negotiating boundaries between personal space and societal expectations can help you discover a unique space that works for you, and values both the community and you as an individual. Initiating discussions about personal space with your friends and family can introduce the concept and stimulate brainstorming about its implementation within cultural norms. Scheduling some alone time for yourself can allow you to “recharge” your personal space from time to time.

Likewise, you can also develop some rituals where you engage with your personal space, like journalling, creative arts, meditation, etc. The necessity of personal space for one’s psychological well-being is undeniable. By understanding its benefits and embracing strategies to safeguard personal space, individuals can embark on a journey towards improved overall well-being.

